SolutionsPT launches new roadshow for UK and Ireland

Delegates at the Industrial IT Roadshow 2014 will have the opportunity to learn best practice guidance when designing industrial IT infrastructures, covering resilience, security and system flexibility. In addition, Stratus, experts in always-on software and platforms, will demonstrate ftServer and EverRun fault tolerant solutions and showcase the latest virtualisation technologies.

For those interested in the cost saving benefits of thin client architectures, there will be a live demonstration of global leader in the automation industry, ACPs’ latest thin manager software and management tool, ThinManager 7. As a companion to ThinManager, ACP will also be showcasing its latest product, Relevance, which adds location awareness to mobile computing solutions to enable the right information to be delivered to the right person based on their physical location.

Mike Lees of SolutionsPT, said: “The agenda for these roadshows has been carefully developed on the back of extensive research into the latest trends and the challenges faced by manufacturers. We will share our knowledge of industrial IT solutions and show attendees how the latest solutions can be deployed to maximise availability and reduce cost and risk.”

Andy Bailey, Solutions Architect at Stratus Technologies, said: “This roadshow will provide delegates with the opportunity to learn more about how current IT trends are having an impact on their industry but better still, it will give them the opportunity to learn how best to facilitate these changes while ensuring success.

Industrial organisations continue to find it challenging to maintain their applications and services capabilities around the clock, but throughout this roadshow, we will be able to share the solutions that provide absolute assurance that their applications will be continuously available.”