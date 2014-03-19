Car manufacturer Porsche will replace all engines in its 2014 911 GT3 model sports cars.

The luxury car brand has warned owners of the model not to drive the cars after reports of two fires in Italy and Switzerland, where loosened fasteners caused leaking oil to be set alight. No one was injured in the incidents.

According to The Telegraph, the glitch was traced back to faulty screws that joined the piston connecting rods to the crankshaft, resulting in damage to the crankcase.

Porsche recalled all 787 cars and will install “optimised fasteners”, a spokesperson person said.

The two-seat sports car has a base price of approximately £78,939.

The 91 other models are not affected.