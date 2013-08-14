Müller Dairy (UK) Ltd.: Leader in the UK yogurt market

Müller was established in Bavaria, Germany in 1896 by Ludwig Müller. The company was initially small, operating as a village dairy. The company began to expand throughout the 1970s. In 1988, Müller entered the UK market with Müller Corner.

Following the success of this, the company went on to introduce a range of products to the market including Müller Rice, Müllerlight, and Müller Vitality.

