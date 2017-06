The latest Energy Entrepreneurs Report compiled by SmartestEnergy shows a 36% jump in the number of commercial scale projects in operation across the manufacturing sector in Great Britain since last year’s report.

In total, an estimated £53.3m has been invested in 38 new projects – an average of £1.4m – and taking the total invested in recent years up to £164.3m.

