In this episode, Nick Peters meets Jim McColl, engineer, entrepreneur, passionate Scotsman and the man intent on breathing new life into shipbuilding in the UK.

McColl was born on the Clyde and served his engineering apprenticeship there, before embarking on a career that led him to establish Clyde Blowers Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on reviving under-invested or failing engineering companies.

Ferguson Marine on Clydeside was most definitely one of those…