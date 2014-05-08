BAE Systems completes 150th aircraft for F35 fighter programme

BAE Systems has completed the manufacture of the 150th F-35 rear fuselage and tail set at its military aircraft factory in Lancashire.

The 150th aircraft set, known as AF070, is a Conventional Take Off and Landing variant destined for the US Air Force, and saw over 500 UK companies partake in its construction.

After its assembly at BAE Systems’ site in Samlesbury, it will now be married up with the rest of the aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s assembly facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jon Evans, had of production delivery, F-35 at Samlesbury said the capabilities of the site are a result of recent investments made by the defence company.

“We are now producing aircraft sets at a rate of one every five days thanks to the multi-million pound investment we made in the Samlesbury site, so we’re well on the way to producing one set a day by 2018,” he said.

Mr Evans also said the programme has a requirement of 3000+ aircraft and the production of them could have a positive effect on the UK economy.

“If we continue as we have done over the past 10 years, not only do we sustain jobs in the long term for our 1000+ workforce, but we help make a significant contribution to the UK economy through the work created in the 500 British-based companies involved in the programme,” he added.